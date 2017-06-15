Active transportation celebrated

by Sylene Argent

Community members and stakeholders were invited to join in on special celebrations throughout the County last week that recognized the County Wide Active Transportation Study (CWATS). These events were part of the annual celebrations held to recognize active transportation and physical activity.

Members of the Essex community celebrated at Sadler’s Nature Park last Thursday morning.

Jane Mustac of the CWTAS program told the students in attendance that the trails were built so they can get to where they are going via active transportation on their bike. She noted Essex Director of Infrastructure and Development Chris Nepszy and Essex Policy Planner Jeff Watson were instrumental in helping implement the master plan for active trails within the municipality in partnership with the CWATS program.

She added it was fitting to recognize Canada’s 150 as part of this year’s celebration as representatives of CWATS celebrated the implementation 150kms of off road trail within the region.

“Great things only happen with dedicated partners,” she said.

Several students of Essex Public School took to the trail with local reps, including Essex Mayor Ron McDermott, to enjoy and recognize the importance of having active transportation trails that not only promote physical activity and connect residents to nature, but also connect communities.

McDermott said when he was in his youth, there were no trails at Sadler’s Nature Park, and he believes the local park, with a trail system that will be available for years to come, is an attractive feature in Town today.

For more information about local active transportation trails, log onto cwats.ca.