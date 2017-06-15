Colchester Harbour Marina achieves Blue Flag certification

by Adam Gault

Clear skies and clear water reflected the environmentally conscious message on Wednesday, June 7 as Colchester Harbour became the first marina or beach on Lake Erie in Canada and the United States to be awarded a prestigious Blue Flag certification.

Local dignitaries and members of the public witnessed the historic flag raising with hopes Colchester Marina will lead by example when it comes to the natural sustainability of beaches and bodies of water.

Brett Tryon of Blue Flag Canada and Environmental Defence attended the flag raising and explained the stringent environmental standards needed to be recognized for Blue Flag certification.

“The Blue Flag is an international symbol of excellence for a beach or marina, and to be awarded a Blue Flag, a marina has to meet strict criteria for environmental education and management, water quality, safety and accessibility,” Tryon explained. “No matter where you go in the world, when you see a Blue Flag, you know that the same strict standards are being met, and that’s the same here for Colchester Harbour Marina.”

Colchester is one of only eight marinas in Canada flying the Blue Flag this summer, making it one of the most environmentally-friendly marinas in the nation.

Tryon also explained it is also the responsibility of individual boaters to practice environmental sustainability and safety when on the water, with the Colchester Harbour Marina promoting the individual Blue Flag for boat owners. Boaters in attendance who pledged to uphold the standards of the Blue Flag certification were given their own personal Blue Flags to display from their respective watercrafts.

The Blue Flag has its beginnings in France, going back more than 30 years. At that time, it was awarded to French costal towns on their ability to provide exceptional sewage management and safe beach water quality.

Since that time, the program has expanded globally with more than 60 member countries and more than 4000 Blue Flag certified beaches and marinas being recognized around the world, with the Blue Flag certifications being awarded to qualifying beaches and marinas once annually.