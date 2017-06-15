Gosfield North gets sweet with strawberry social

by Sylene Argent

The sweet sounds of music and taste of strawberry treats lured the families of Gosfield North Public School students to take part in the annual Evening of Arts and Strawberry Social last Wednesday evening.

Principal Rob Kapetanov explained that the event is a way for Gosfield North Public School affiliated families to socialize and get to experience the talent, in a variety of genres, the students have developed over the school-year.

Inside the school gymnasium, pillars were installed to display the visual art work students have created, tables were used to display some student-crafted sculptures. On stage, several students demonstrated their musical talents through performing dance, instrumental, and vocal demonstrations during the talent show portion of the evening.

The Gosfield North Public School band, that recently returned from a successful trip to the annual MusicFest Canada event in Niagara Falls, performed a variety of tunes. The band earned a silver standing for its participation.

The strawberry social offered an excellent opportunity for attendees to hear how well the band can perform. It was certainly the highlight of the evening, Kapetanov said.

Several hundred individuals attended the event in support of the students, and that extended beyond immediate family members to include many aunts, uncles, and grandparents.

Kapetanov was happy to have so many family members out, and that the evening was met with great weather. Outside, the Rotary Club offered a barbeque dinner and another booth offered a strawberry and ice cream dessert. The school also sold vegetables as a fundraiser during the event.

The event was made possible thanks to the dedication of teacher Linda Dalley, Kapetanov acknowledged.