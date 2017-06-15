Rotary Club – Adventures in Citizenship

submitted to EFP

Recently, the Rotary Clubs of Essex and Ottawa sponsored the “Adventures In Citizenship” Program for a local student.

This annual event is offered to students across Canada who exhibit strong leadership potential. Selected students are heavily involved in school and community events through volunteering and have demonstrated an understanding of the Rotary Motto “Service above Self.”

The 2017 selected student was Cheyanne Rainone. While in Ottawa she, along with 200 other students from across Canada, visited the Federal Parliament buildings, met with the Speaker of the House, toured the Canadian War Museum, and sat in on the swearing in ceremony for several new Canadian citizens.

Cheyanne is the current Student Council Prime Minister at Essex DHS and serves as a Peer Mentor Advisor and Senior Tutor.

Pictured above is Cheyanne with Rina Hyland, Essex Rotary President (L), and Dr. Todd Wilbee, Local Optometrist (R), who continues to sponsor this program through his generous support of funding to cover travel expenses for the student.