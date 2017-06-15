Bicentennial Museum tests marksmanship during black powder shoot

by Sylene Argent

Members of the Maidstone & Area Historical Society invited local hunters, target shooters, and reenactors to take part in a black power shoot last Saturday afternoon. The event was a fundraiser for the Maidstone Bicentennial Museum, and further offered participants a chance to vie for prizes.

Victoria Beaulieu, Curator at the Maidstone Bicentennial, which the Society maintains, was pleased to welcome participants from the region and beyond to the event. Participants enjoyed putting their aim to the test during the competition in marksmanship.

She noted this was the first time the Society has hosted the event in several years. It is hoped that this year’s re-installment will serve as a test to improve the event for future competitions.

Doug Patillo, a member of the Maidstone & Area Historical Society, explained flintlock black powers, from 50 to 54 caliber riffles, along with other models, were used during the competition. The test of marksmanship took place across the street from the Museum. Many of the riffles used were reproductions of early black powder models.

The event, they said, was fortunate to have Roger Langis as the Rang Officer.

The Maidstone Bicentennial Museum has a Voyager re-enactment group. This club carries NFA insurance, which opens the door to host events like the black powder shoot. Many of the older youth re-enactment members took part in the Parks Canada Gun Safety session that took place at Fort Malden several weeks ago.

The Museum offers a lot of youth-orientated programming, so Saturday’s marksmen competition was a great way to offer something for the adults, Beaulieu said. There were some older teens who took part in the event, which offered them a great opportunity to learn about gun safety.