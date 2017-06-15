EDHS presents annual athletic awards

by Fred Groves

Success is no accident, it’s earned by hard work.

No words hold truer for Essex District High School senior student-athletes Lucia McElwain and Jonathan Chippett.

Last Tuesday night, at the Legion in Essex, the two were the recipients of major awards at the school’s annual athletic banquet.

McElwain, who heads to Central Michigan on a track and field scholarship, was the Senior Female Athlete of the Year and also took home one of three prestigious Raider Awards.

“She is one of the best athletes this school has ever seen,” Coach Andy Hahn said.

Described as a quiet leader, Chippett played four sports in his senior year. Heading to the University of Waterloo, he was the Senior Male Athlete of the Year, a Raider Award winner, and, with an outstanding 96 percent academic performance, the Male Scholar of the Year.

Gabbie Fuerth, the Red Raiders girls’ hockey MVP, was the Female Scholar of the Year and was also awarded with a Raider Award.

Playing and excelling in more than one sport at a time is near impossible, but it was an accomplishment achieved by Most Dedicated Female Athlete of the Year, Montana Wilkins.

“She played on four teams and in the spring, she was super dedicated in soccer and track and field. Some days she would have two practices,” Hahn noted.

Spencer Campeau won the Junior Male Athlete of the Year. Although only in Grade 9, he was the track and field team’s male MVP. Recently, he won the bronze medal in the OFSAA long jump.

“He has outstanding athletic potential,” Hahn said.

Kim Orton, following in the footsteps of her brothers Justin and Jeremy, who is now an EDHS coach, was the Junior Female Athlete of the Year.

Other major winners of the night included Payton Moore, who was the Female Rookie of the Year, and Jacob Derksen and Blake Harnadek who shared the Male Rookie of the Year honour.

Hahn said of Moore, “She is a highly competitive individual who started on two senior teams as a Grade 9 student.”