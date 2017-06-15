Essex Rookie travel baseball

submitted to EFP

The Essex Yellow Jackets continue to sting the ball, needing only four innings to defeat the respected Tecumseh Minor team.

With Brendan Ledoux and Braeden Cavanagh hitting 3 for 3, and Ethan O’Neil, Jimmy Hayes, and Cole Grant all scoring three times, the surging Yellow Jackets improved to 4 and 1 record.

The hardest hit of the game came off the bat of Tobey Trepanier, who scorched one deep into the left field corner.

The 8 and 9-year old boys travelled to Belle River on June 9, and the winning streak continued.

Zach Grein hit lead-off, starting the game with a two base smack. Ryan Smith would get a hold of a couple, sending one for a home run, and Caleb Cavanagh scored all three of his turns at bat.

Defensively, stellar third baseman Sean Wilson played large, and Nathan Lozon and Teagan Lu each performed very well.

Ty Patterson and the rest of the Yellow Jackets look forward to Monday’s matchup against Walker Homesites Minor where they hope to keep momentum while preparing for a tournament next weekend in Stratford Ontario.