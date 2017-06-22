Holy Name welcomes Peace Pole

by Sylene Argent

Students at Holy Name Catholic Elementary School learned what it means to help spread positivity during a special school-side assembly that took place in the outdoor classroom last Wednesday morning.

Mrs. Barbara Gaspard, a teacher at Holy Name, explained the students are grateful to have received the Peace Pole Award, which the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland presented during the ceremony.

Gaspard explained to the students having a Peace Pole is a big responsibility. She said there are more than 200,000 Peace Poles in 1800 countries around the world. They are monuments to peace.

“Knowing our Peace Pole at Holy Name Catholic Elementary School is connected to hundreds of thousands of others across the world should humble and inspire us as we have come to this movement that is so much bigger than us,” Gaspard said to the students during the assembly. “Peace can only be fostered through acceptance and understanding our difference.”

Members of the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland were on hand to officially gift the Peace Pole to the students. They explained they have installed 33 of these Peace Poles at schools throughout the region through this project, and were thrilled to install one at the local catholic school.

Their hope is that the Peace Pole will inspire the students to promote friendship, cooperation, and team work.

The Rotarians said they were impressed with the application for the project the school submitted, and noted the students will have to continue supporting great projects that exemplify and foster peace and caring for others. They were given a plaque with the Peace Pole, and every year they will have to add a new plate to it that describes how they are continuing to remain a peaceful school.

All of the student also received a bracelet inscribed with the phrase, “May Peace Prevail on Earth,” which is shared with the Peace Pole in different languages. It was hoped the students will wear the bracelets proudly as a reminder to make a difference at home and in the community.

During the ceremony, some of the students performed a dance to John Lennon’s “Imagine,” while others later took the opportunity to play their recorders. The kindergarten students chimed in to add the element of song to the event with the singing of “Light a Candle for Peace.”