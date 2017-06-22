Essex Council Notes for June 19

by Sylene Argent

Senior of the Year

Essex Council recognized area resident Jan Mooney with the Senior Citizen of the Year Award. This award is presented in recognition of a senior’s outstanding contribution to the community. The Provincial program recognizes community-minded individuals over the age of 65 who have enriched the community.

The program is presented through Ontario’s Ministry of Citizenship, Immigration, and International Trade. The awards are handed out in June, during Seniors’ Month. This year’s theme is “Living Your Best Life.”

It was noted during the meeting, Mooney has volunteered with the children of Harrow Public School, devoting many years assisting the children with their reading and homework. She is always willing to help a child who is struggling in a subject, and is eager to aid teachers.

“Although Jan has no children or grandchildren within the school system, she is affectionately known as “Grandma Mooney” for her patient and kind demeanor,” the letter from the Town in support of Mooney’s nomination states.

Essex Council selected Mooney as Essex’s nomination for this program. Last year, she and 2016 award recipient Floyd Cascadden, of the Essex Retirees’ Social Club, were nominated from the community.

Cascadden was selected by draw. Council decided to honour Mooney this year, instead of asking the community to forward names.

Mooney thanked everyone for the honour and said she volunteers because she loves it.

Council recognizes Kim Verbeek

Essex Council recognized resident Kim Verbeek for having recently received the Province’s “Leading Women, Leading Girls, Building Communities Recognition Program Award.”

Essex MPP Taras Natyshak presented Verbeek with the award, which recognizes exceptional community leaders who help to improve the lives of girls and women in Ontario, the week prior at his constituency office.

Verbeek is a long-time foster parent with CAS, a leader with her church youth group, a member of the Essex Fun Fest Committee, and sits as an appointed member the Essex Police Services Board.

“Here in Essex, we are so lucky to have many volunteers,” Essex Mayor Ron McDermott said. He thanked her for her contribution to the community.

Verbeek said she is grateful to have the opportunity to volunteer.

Photo of Spitfire Memorial presented to Town

Resident Dan Gray moved to Town around a week-and-a-half ago. He presented a photo he took of the Essex Memorial Spitfire to the Town to be hung in the Essex Municipal Building. He presented the photo to Council on Monday evening.

Gray said the Town did a lot to support that project and he wanted to show his appreciation for the memorial and veterans.

Performance Management Program Policies

Essex Council received the report, “Performance Management Programs Policies.” It also adopted the Human Resources Policies included in the report, which include the Performance Management Program, Probationary Reviews, Annual Development Reviews, Progressive Discipline, Performance Improvement-Development Plan, and Degree Feedback.

TWEPI reviews 2016, looks ahead

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) CEO Gordon Orr presented the organization’s 2016 Year in Review and the 2017-2018 Marketing Plan and Destination Development Strategy.

It was noted during the presentation TWEPI was the recipient of the Ontario Culinary Tourism Experience Award and the Motorcities National Heritage Area’s 2016 Award of Excellence in Tourism, and was a finalist for the Ontario Culinary Tourism Leadership Award.

Orr thanked Council for its continued support.

Lease with 1st Defense

Essex Council approved entering in an agreement with 1st Defense Martial Arts for leased space at 242 Talbot Street North for three years, commencing on July 1 and concluding on June 30, 2020. There is an option to renew for an additional two years, subject to the general terms and conditions as outlined in the corresponding bylaw, which was also given third reading and passed.

It notes in the report that 1st Defense Martial Arts began a short-term rental at this town-owned location in January of 2016. The business had been displaced from the previous location at 190 Talbot Street South.

Revision to Dog Tag fee

Councillor Sherry Bondy brought her Notice of Motion she made on June 5 forward, which asked Council to support a revision to the bylaw that deals with dog tags.

Council supported the revision that will allow valid dog tags issued by another municipality to be recognized as valid in Essex in the year the resident moved into Town. She said the tags would be traded. This way, those dogs will be on record for the future.

She said to her research, no other municipalities locally are offering this.

Essex Council Notes for June 19 will be continued in the June 29 edition of the EFP.