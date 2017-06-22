Howling at the Moon – “Not complaining, just explaining”

by Sylene Argent

I’m not sure if I can take any credit for the phrase “Not complaining, just explaining,” but I cannot recall having heard it anywhere else. I love to use it.

Typically, when I am greeted, I am asked how I am doing, and of course I ask others the same question as well. My answer nine times out of ten is, “Busy, but I can’t complain.”

Usually, the response I receive is, “But who would listen, anyway.”

To which I clarify, “I’m not complaining, just explaining.”

Most individuals like that phrase. It’s chill. It’s this way of saying ‘Life is keeping me busy, and that is ok.’

There’s no negative connotation to it. It’s just being honest.

We all have busy lives. And, when we are frustrated or feeling a little overwhelmed, sometimes we can’t help ourselves from being honest when people ask us how we are doing. Sometimes that little vent is all we need to relieve us from our frustrations so we can continue on with our day. And, there is nothing wrong with that.

The neat part of allowing ourselves to use this phrase is that it allows us to get to know someone else a little better. I’m not saying this should open the floodgates to those deepest, darkest secrets, I’m just saying it can open up an opportunity for a two-way conversation that may not have come to fruition had the two individuals greeting each other responded to the question of how they were doing with the simplistic, conversation-ending response of, “fine.”

There are days I feel more social than others, and I am sure others can relate to that. But, explaining briefly how our days are going can sometimes lead to an individual being able to connect us to help when we need it, even if that help is in the form of understanding and lending an ear for a minute. Or, it just allows us to convey happiness with being busy in whatever form it takes for each of us.