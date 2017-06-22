Let’s Talk About – Funny place names

by Evelyn Couch

There are many odd names for towns or communities in Canada. We have some of them here, such as Oldcastle. And, what about Cozy Corners? There is Thamesford, where early settlers crossed the Thames River. Today we pronounce it ‘Temsford.’

There is Moose Jaw, Medicine Hat, Punkey Doodles Corners, Come By Chance, Blow Me Down, Naked Man Hill, Lloydminister, Newmarket, and there is Blossom in Alberta. There may be more if I knew more about the geography of our country.

I think we had one of the most unusual of prime ministers in William Lyon MacKenzie King, who sought advice from his deceased mother, as well as inanimate objects.