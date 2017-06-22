Girl Guides and volunteers dig into gardening at Country Village

submitted to EFP

On Sunday, June 11, there was a joint effort shown when generations joined together at Country Village, in Woodslee.

On what was a very hot day, even at 8:30 a.m., the most amazing 20 Girl Guides, along with eight adult volunteers from Royal Bank, Tecumseh, arrived with shovels and spades in hand to clean up the gardens.

The senior residents sat in awe as they witnessed the young people working so diligently, without complaining, about the heat, to help beautify their home.

The residents and staff of Country Village were very grateful for the team of volunteer gardeners who reached out to lend a hand.

One young volunteer said, “I am doing this for my Grandma and Grandpa as I remember all they have done for me.”

The Tecumseh Royal bank sponsored the Girl Guides, in the amount of $1000, which will go towards their volunteer hours. These hours are used at Country Village to do various gardening projects around the facility.