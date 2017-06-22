Local dignitaries host networking event

by Sylene Argent

Essex MP Tracey Ramsey and MPP Taras Natyshak teamed up to host the 2017 Essex Community Services and Career Expo on Friday afternoon, a free networking and information-sharing event.

44 vendor booths-consisting of local service clubs, organizations, and potential employers-lined the main lobby at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle. Their reps were eager to reach out to the event attendees to share information about the programs and services they provide.

“It was awesome,” Natyshak said of the inaugural event. “We had bus loads of people here. It was a great networking opportunity.”

One of the benefits of hosting the event he added, was that it is easy to look up information about a group or organization on the internet, but nothing beats a face-to-face meet up with potential clients or new hires.

The event also offered the opportunity for representatives of organizations to meet each other. This gave them a better understanding of the services they all provide, so they can inform clients of additional help if the need should arise in the future.

“This was something we saw a need for in the county,” Ramsey added. There are events that give opportunity for groups to connect together in the city, but those types of events were typically only held in Windsor.

To host the event, Ramsey said their local constituency offices reached out to organizations they direct individuals to when they come in the door with a specific need. Other organizations heard about the opportunity and got involved.

The event provided a sense of community, Ramsey said. Individuals may sometimes feel isolated. They are often busy working at a fast pace. Sometimes, it can be difficult to find ways to connect with one another or with a service one may need. In learning about the local service clubs and organizations, attendees also learned about potential volunteer opportunities.

Ramsey added she and Natyshak had several individuals at their booths over the course of the event in search of help for a variety of reasons. It is nice to have an opportunity to meet those individuals and begin the discussion of learning about the type of help they need.

Natyshak and Ramsey said they were pleased with the inaugural event’s turnout, and are looking to expand it for next year.