Tune up the Parks kicks off with Lawrence Hank

by Sylene Argent

Blues musician Larry Affeldt, also known as Lawrence Hank, kicked off the Essex Centre portion of the Tune up the Parks summer concert series last Wednesday evening, shredding into some classics from bands and musicians like ZZ Top and Jimi Hendrix.

Around 30 individuals gathered at the Heritage Gardens Park to listen to Affeldt, who, as a soloist, provided guitar and vocals for the performance.

Affeldt does not remember exactly when music began to be an important aspect of his life, but it was in his early years. The Harrow resident, formerly of Kitchener, remembers there always being music around in his youth. There was also always a member of his family performing and playing.

“This is one job I have never gotten sick of,” Affeldt said of performing.

He is always on the road, headed to shows. In the near future, he will join a band to play in Mississippi.

Affeldt said he enjoyed playing for community members last Wednesday evening. He said Windsor and Essex County residents have a great love of music, which makes it special to be able to perform for them.

“As a performer, it makes you feel appreciated,” he said.

The Essex Centre based concert series will continue on Wednesday evenings in Essex Centre. The next performance will take place on June 21 at 6:30 p.m. with the Sun Parlour Chorus. The Essex Community Concert Band, a woodwind, percussion, and brass band, will follow at 7:00pm.

The Tune up the Parks concerts are also taking place in Colchester on Monday evenings. The Colchester and Essex Centre events will take place until the end of August. A special performance is also planned at the McGregor Parkette on July 28. Two performances are planned for the Harrow Centre Parkette for June 23 and August 18.

Visit essex.ca for more information.