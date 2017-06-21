Memorial for children lost to miscarriage and stillbirth held in Leamington

by Adam Gault

A somber, yet hopeful tone marked the 16th Annual Remembrance and Butterfly Release ceremony on Wednesday, June 16 as families and friends affected by miscarriage and stillbirth gathered at the Erie Memorial Gardens Cemetery to remember and pay tribute to the young lives lost to prenatal death.

The event was held in conjunction with the Erie Shores Health Care Spiritual and Religious Care Committee as a way for grieving families to find comfort and support in dealing with a mostly unspoken subject that many lack the necessary support for, and effects many more families than one might think.

Organizer Rose Costa said the event brings people together from all ages and backgrounds. The ages of the women who’ve lost children attending the memorial service can range from very young to elderly women who lost children decades ago, feeling as if they can mourn for the first time.

“We had one (elderly woman) last year, who was new to town. [She] heard about it on the radio and decided to come. Her words to us at the end of the ceremony was, ‘This is the first time I’ve been able to grieve,’” Costa explained.

Deacon John Vezina, who led the memorial service in prayer, further explained prenatal death affects more families than is often talked about, and this memorial provides a platform and support group for many in dealing with the nature of prenatal loss.

“They know now that it’s nothing to do with them (the nature of the loss), it’s something that physiologically and biologically happened, and it’s unfortunate, we try to move on so we give them this peace to come to terms with it,” Vezina explained.

Due to the more open attitudes in dealing with prenatal loss, and more public memorials such as the Remembrance and Butterfly release, the Province has provided a Trillium Grant to the Pregnancy and Infant Loss Network to continue to provide greater support and education in dealing with these issues.

On September 15, Erie Shores Health Care will host a conference for its staff to help better equip them with the skills needed to offer support to grieving families dealing with the loss of a child.

As Deacon Vezina offered those in attendance a final prayer, the butterflies were released into the garden as a symbol of hope and peace.