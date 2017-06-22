WETRA hosts active living day

by Fred Groves

The Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association opened its doors for a special event last Wednesday.

WETRA’s “Young at Heart, 50-plus Active Living Day,” hosted the Government of Canada’s sponsored New Horizons Seniors Program ( for people aged 50 and over).

Tai-Chi, Border City Barkers, a pampering station, carriage rides, and of course-walks through the stables, were just a few of the activities available.

“We have people coming from Windsor, Amherstburg, and all over. We are expecting a good crowd,” WETRA’s Sina Naebkhil said.

As part of the day, the newly funded one-year project ‘Trail Blazers Volunteer Mentorship Project’ at WETRA hoped to showcase unique volunteering experiences.

Fran Burton is a regular visitor to WETRA. “My sister volunteers here and I’ve been here many times. I love the horses.”

Several horses were saddled and paraded in the ring, but, as usual, they were more interested in hanging their heads out of their stalls and getting a lot of attention.

Residents of Iler Lodge in Essex attended the event, toured the barns, and took in the activities.