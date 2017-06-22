Colchester North has a great track season

The Colchester North Public School track and field team had an incredible season, thanks to the dedication of the student-athletes, coaches, and parents and guardians who ensure their children made every meet and practice.

At the recent Qualifier Meet, Colchester won its 27th championship out of the past 30 years, and the students won eight out of the 14 age divisions available at the meet. The students also earned 18 of the 52 medals up for grabs.

Moving on to the District Meet, Colchester won its ninth district track championship out of 27 schools. It also won three age divisions, and earned second in two other divisions. Five students were individual medal winners.

“What our coaches are most proud of is how hard our students worked at practice. We practised Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursday, and Fridays from May 19 to June 13,” Coach Izzy Oozeer said, who will retire at the end of the school year.

Parents and caregivers ensured the 87 students on the team were at the Essex District High School track each of those nights.

“When you have that kind of dedication on the students’ and parents’ part, only good things can happen.”