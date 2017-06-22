EMS Team Ontario wins gold

submitted to EFP

The team members from Essex-Windsor EMS are the first ever to win back-to-back gold medals in the International Paramedic Competition, which was recently held in the Czech Republic.

Chris Kirwan, EMS Team Ontario Captain said, “It is an honour to once again represent Essex-Windsor EMS and Canada at the international level. We are all thrilled at this historic win. Winning gold back-to-back demonstrates how incredibly talented our local paramedics are. Canadian paramedics are the best in the world.”

The team competed by completing many grueling scenarios on the Jelinek mountainside over a 24 hour period from 6 am on Friday, May 26 to 6 am on Saturday, May 27. Scenarios included mass casualty incidents, rappelling and extreme medical interventions.

EMS Team Ontario placed first, while a team from Hungary placed second and a team from Austria placed third. EMS Team Ontario team members are Chris Kirwan, Lance Huver, Mike Filiault, and Shawn May. The team members have recently return to the region.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our paramedics” Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter commented.

“All of our staff [members] are dedicated, compassionate professionals. And, I am pleased that Essex-Windsor EMS is being honoured on a world stage.”

Representatives of Essex-Windsor EMS also recently celebrated Paramedic Services Week by continuing their #KnowYour911 social media campaign. Representatives from the service were at Devonshire Mall on Thursday, June 1, Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3 to help promote the work of local paramedics and engage with the community.

For more information, follow Essex-Windsor EMS on Facebook and Twitter @EssexWindsorEMS. EMS Team Ontario can be followed via social media: @EMSTeamOntario.