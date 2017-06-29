Community Concert Band performs in music series

by Sylene Argent

Under the direction of Conductor of Dee Shaw, members of the woodwind, percussion, and brass instrument ensemble, the Essex Community Concert Band, engaged a large audience as they perform last Wednesday evening in Essex Centre as part of the Tune up the Parks concert series.

Britt Kascjak, Secretary for the band, explained Wednesday’s event was the group’s first performance to kick off its summer concert session. The band will perform in the Tune up the Parks series on July 31 at Colchester Harbour.

The local concert band, she said, is always looking for new members, any age, who can play. For more information about the band, log onto eccband.com.

Members of the Sun Parlour Chorus opened the evening with barbershop music.

According to essex.ca, classic rock and county band Southwest Sound is scheduled to perform on June 28 and country vocalist Abigail Neves is scheduled to perform July 5 at 7:00pm in the Heritage Gardens Park.