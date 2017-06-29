Country Village residents triple support goal for Alzheimer Society

submitted to EFP

The residents of Country Village tripled their original goal of $500.00 to $1550.00 for the Alzheimer Society. The amount raised will be matched by the Alzheimer Society of Essex County, totaling $3,100.00, to be used for local programs.

Raising money for this cause is important to many at Country Village as Alzheimer’s take away a loved one’s ability to communicate, walk, eat, and even swallow. Those affected by Alzheimer’s are university professors, computer scientists, housewives, farmers, and so much more. Alzheimer`s disease and other types of dementia do not discriminate and can affect people from all walks of life.

The goal of the local society, where the money was donated, will support the families that are being affected by this horrible disease.