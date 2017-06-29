Opinion – Where is the money coming from?

by Fred Groves

Is there a vault full of money in the town hall we don’t know about?

There must be or how else would Essex Town Council be able to afford everything they’ve got on their plate.

I tried to come up with a few big-ticket items, and no doubt there are many we’re not aware of.

Let’s see, there is the proposed new town hall with a sticker price of six million, renovations to the Harrow fire station at up to $200,000, a new fire station #2 at over two million, a new fire aerial truck at $1.4 million, the law suit with Gulf Developments, the new sports facility across the highway, and Harrow High School.

The list is extensive and what is frightening is that all of this comes in less than five years and most of it in two to three years.

I appreciate the fact the Town has done its homework by creating Master Plans with five year forecasts in several areas, but the money just isn’t there.

I also comprehend that all the surrounding municipalities are moving ahead and we need to keep up, or at least be on the same playing field.

So where do you draw the line?

It’s pretty tough to ignore the needs of the fire department, but everything else, oh wait, I forgot the severance pay for the fired former CAO, might have to be re-looked at.

If the Town can come up with a way to at least break even on the deal with Harrow High, that would be okay, but it might take some creative financing for everything else.

Council wants to keep its debt down to $15 million or less while maintaining a healthy reserve that now sits at $24 million. Ratepayers shouldn’t get too excited about that last figure as a lot of it is earmarked already and will put a dent in the wish list.

A pot of gold at the end of the rainbow sure would be nice, but in all reality how many of the current council members are going to be around when it comes time to cut those big checks?

Hopefully none.