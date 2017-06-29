Letter to the Editor

So, why do I get frustrated as a Councillor/Taxpayer?

Let me start by saying that traditionally, I let political conflictual issues run off. But, when I see reporters of this paper being subjected to rudeness by Council because of their integrity to you in making sure you get the facts and not coffee shop rhetoric, I find it politically deplorable that the Mayor and certain Council members would approach Sylene Argent and indicate to her she should be more careful on how she writes about Council in her reports, and we were sent an email by administration not to respond to the reporters of the Essex Free Press, specifically Fred Groves.

I want to advise everyone reading this I sit in these meetings and view these processes and I can reassure all that the integrity and accuracy of the words of their articles are factual and accurate and that is their job to report out what is transpiring. I’ve all said before to Council, if you don’t want it printed, don’t say it.

So, take a look at this picture and ask Councillor Voakes/taxpayer, ‘why do you get so frustrated with Council? Aren’t you supposed be on the team, as quoted by the Mayor and many on Council.’ This is not a team I want to be on and just a few of the reasons why are below:

Conferences. Thousands and thousands are spent yearly going to conferences. Collectively, as a result of Council and administration going to conferences, it could easily breach $35 to $40 thousand in any given year, and nothing tangible comes as a result of attending these conferences. Ask any Councillor to take you anywhere in the Municipality and put your hand or show anything obtained by conference attendance. For the record, I’ve never attended a conference nor will I.

The dismissal CAO Tracey Pillion-Abbs. I have been advised by the Mayor, Council, and administration I can’t identify to you as a taxpayer what the severance package for their ill-fated decision to fire her will cost the taxpayer, but I can tell you this: if you knew it would make you sick to your stomach! And, I strongly believe taxpayers should have this amount since it is their hard-earned money and minimal retirement income that pays this severance from their taxes.

I believe the severance package should be public knowledge because I believe my colleagues on Council made a bad decision and now they are trying to hide this information from the taxpayers who will pay this severance package. They will tell you it is privacy concerns, but I beg to differ. Here is a lady who had one objective and this is to put Essex back on the map, but was never given the chance. She was hired by Council and merely eight months later fired by Council, with Council fully aware she had no CAO experience. She left a good job in Leamington to come here, and the only excuse that Council could give for here release was “she was taking the Town in the wrong direction.” WHAT! Every thing she did is was on the direction of Council. So, if you ask me, why they let her go, there is not one profound reason, but please ask someone else on Council I would like to see their answer.

The Boundary Review. $51 thousand on a boundary review report by a consultant to direct us on how to put an elected Deputy Mayor in place. Heaven forbid we don’t benchmark how the other six municipalities do it.

The Organization Review: $31 thousand. We had a consultant come in to look at our organization structure. The person who did this for us was a Councillor and now sits as a Mayor of another municipality. Enough said!!

The Integrity Commissioner. For $29 thousand, Council and administration had an integrity commissioner brought in to review my approaches and diligence on Council. He ruled against me and took one month’s Council pay away from me for firmly representing my constituents, and for the record, I advised Council and Administration I’m not influenced by this action. I am certainly not on Council for the money and to reassure them of this, I told them I will be submitting another month to a charity of my choice prior to the conclusion of my term. I told Council the month’s suspension is still my money and that I wanted it to go to a charitable organization of my choice, in which I directed it to go to the Canadian Arthritis Society in my deceased daughter Priscilla’s name.

So, in closing as said I have been advised not to surrender the amount of Tracey Pillion-Abbs separation and I wont, but I can tell you all above mentioned cost considered it is around $265,000 give or take a percentile. Again, look at this picture and ask yourself is this the environment you want to live in and then ask yourself what could you do with this over $265,000 to help fix this if the right decisions were being made. I had asked Council to work with the landlords of our vacant stores and give them tax reprieves if they would open European-style street cafes with awnings sloping off the front of the café, Victorian style furniture and railings with cascading plants. I envision horse and buggies staged downtown taking people around town to enjoy a narrated historical tour of Priscilla the Memorial Spitfire Plane and the Memorial Wall, to the train station, to the Cenotaph, and to all the murals, encompassing a half hour tour. They would then bring them back to view the beautiful cobblestone crosswalks, a beautiful Victorian-style clock, a completely beautifully enhanced downtown corridor.

One of the reason I was given is that downtown retailers would be upset if they lost parking spaces due to the cafes taking a frontal parking spot. REALLY! So, in closing as a Councillor, I’m appalled at these Council decisions and as a taxpayer, I’m sickened.

Randy Voakes

