Let’s Talk About – Joseph Howe opposed

by Evelyn Couch

According to a lengthy article in the June/July issue of Canada’s History magazine, Joseph Howe was determined to keep Nova Scotia out of confederation. But, there were many powerful forces wanting that province in the new Dominion of Canada. However, he kept his opposition going to the end, and today there is a statue of him at the provincial legislative building. Schools, streets, and parks have been given his name.

Outside of his province, his opposition appears to have been forgotten.

On the morning of the first Dominion Day, there was a 21-gun salute at Lunenburg. Church bells were rung, and at noon the official proclamation was read to a cheering crowd.

Most Nova Scotians felt little reason to celebrate. The history article tells us the Halifax newspaper published a mock obituary that death came to the province by some of her ungrateful sons.

It is an interesting report, so if you can get a copy of the magazine, read it for you own interest.