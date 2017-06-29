Harrow Public kindergarteners enjoy machine show

by Sylene Argent

Public Works/Operations staff members with the Town of Essex took a brief break from maintaining the municipality’s roads and infrastructure last Wednesday morning to host an equipment show for the kindergarten students at Harrow Public School.

Town employees also explained safety issues that surround working with big equipment.

Staff members made themselves available to answer any questions the young students may have had, and further explained what all the different types of machinery are used for in maintaining roads.

Dan Boudreau, Manager of Operations and Drainage with the Town of Essex, said the students loved seeing all the equipment. He noted Town employees maintain around 800kms of road.

“It is like driving to Toronto and back,” he explained.