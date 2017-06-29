Holy Name School Celebrates Grade 8 Graduation

by Adam Gault

It was an emotional evening for the students of Holy Name Catholic Elementary School as their friends and family gathered to watch them receive their diplomas on Wednesday, June 21.

The students and their families gathered at the Holy Name of Jesus Church in Essex for the ceremony, which was held as a way the students could be congratulated for their academic achievements. It also gave them a chance to celebrate and reminisce about the strong friendships and social bonds they’ve made with one another over the years before they take the next big step towards high school.

Valedictorian Avery Pailey spoke to the importance of the friendships made over the years at Holy Name and the inspiring nature of the school’s teachers as key elements in helping the students of the class of 2017 get to where they are today.

“We could not have done it without the support of our teachers,” Pailey explained. “Sometimes, you do not realize you were making memories, you just knew you were having fun.”

Like the closing of any chapter in a person’s life, the end of elementary school comes with a bit of trepidation as students begin to wonder about the experiences high school may bring.

“We now wonder how the next four years will change and define who we are once again,” Pailey said.

Principal Brian Marenchin offered his congratulations and words of encouragement in his closing remarks to the Class of 2017.

“Give a round of applause to those who support you,” Marenchin said, recognizing the tremendous importance of the parents and guardians who’ve helped the students in all their endeavours. “We hope you learn to never stop learning.”

As an unforgettable time as a student of Holy Name Catholic Elementary School was winding down, and with a brand-new chapter looming, the outgoing students took the time to thank all those who have helped them achieve so much throughout the years.