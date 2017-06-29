2017 Essex Fun Fest Schedule of Events

There are lots of things to see and do again this year at the Essex Fun Fest. This year, the committee took into consideration the needs of its visitors and have made the necessary changes to the festival to better suit everyone’s needs, as a whole. From the toddler, to the senior, there is something for everyone.

For example, bring your toddler down to the festival to have his or her face painted or enjoy a ride on our miniature ponies. Children will have a blast in our interactive Kids Zone.

This year’s Essex Fun Fest – our 30th annual – promises to be one of the best years in a long time. Don’t miss the best small town festival in Windsor and Essex county.

THURSDAY, JULY 6th

Downtown Essex Sidewalk Sales all day!

4:00PM – Fairgrounds Open (Park Admission Free)

4:00PM to MIDNIGHT – World’s Finest Shows Midway

6:45PM – Opening Ceremonies

7:00PM – Prince & Princess Youth Talent Showcase – Libro Credit Union Main Stage (Register)

7:00PM to 9:00PM – Sponsor & Volunteer Appreciation Night

FRIDAY, JULY 7th

Downtown Essex Sidewalk Sales all day!

4:00PM – Fairgrounds Open ($3 per person daily. Maximum. Youth under 6 years old and Seniors aged 65-plus, FREE! No park admission fee after 9:00PM daily.)

4:00PM to MIDNIGHT – World’s Finest Shows Midway

4:00PM to 8:00PM – Sutton Creek Gold Club & The Fort Fun Centre – Kids Zone

4:30PM to 7:00PM – Essex Fun Fest Pickerel Dinner – Essex Legion Branch 201

5:00PM – Enchanted Adventure Parties: Bringing fairy tale magic, creativity and heroic adventure into your little one’s day – Long & McQuade Performance Stage

6:00PM – Crystal Gage & Ryan St. Denis (Variety Country) – Libro Credit Union Main Stage

6:00PM to 1:00AM – Molson Coors Bavarian Entertainment Gardens Open ($5 admission after 8:00PM)

7:00PM – The Essex Belly Dancers – Long & McQuade Performance Stage

8:00PM to 9:30PM – North America’s best tribute to KENNY CHESNEY – Libro Credit Union Main Stage

9:30PM to 1:00AM – CIAO Band – Molson Coors Bavarian Entertainment Gardens

SATURDAY, JULY 8th

Downtown Essex Sidewalk Sales all day!

10:00AM to 4:00PM – Train puzzles and train movies at Essex Railway Station. Presented by Heritage Essex Inc.

10:00AM – Essex Fun Fest Parade **NEW TIME** – Celebrating CANADA’S 150TH BIRTHDAY

NOON – Fairgrounds Open

NOON – MIDNIGHT – World’s Finest Shows Midway

NOON to 4:00PM – Essex B.I.A. Classic Car Show – DOWNTOWN ESSEX

NOON to 4:00PM – Essex Fun Fest Flower Show at Essex United Church. Presented by Essex & District Horticultural Society

NOON to 7:00PM – Sutton Creek Gold Club & The Fort Fun Centre – Kids Zone

12:30PM – Kelly’s Dance Studio – Long & McQuade Performance Stage

1:00PM to 1:00AM – Molson Coors Bavarian Entertainment Gardens Open

1:30PM – Craz-E-Crew Extreme BMX Stunt Team – Libro Credit Union Thrill Zone – Presented by Ken Lapain & Sons

2:00PM – Bill Nuvo Experience – Magic, comedy, and more – Long & McQuade Performance Stage

2:30PM – Annual Watermelon Eating Contest #1 – Long & McQuade Performance Stage

2:45PM – Fall of Day (Rock) – Libro Credit Union Main Stage

3:30PM – Craz-E-Crew Extreme BMX Stunt Team – Libro Credit Union Thrill Zone

4:00PM – Annual Watermelon Eating Contest #2 – Long & McQuade Performance Stage

4:30PM – WHITE NOISE (Retro ‘80s Tribute) – Libro Credit Union Main Stage

5:30PM – Peter Stratil (Acoustic Classic Rock) – Long & McQuade Performance Stage

6:30PM – Christie Palazzolo (Recording Artist – Pop Rock) – Libro Credit Union Main Stage

7:30PM – Bill Nuvo Experience – Magic, comedy, and more – Long & McQuade Performance Stage

7:30PM – Craz-E-Crew Extreme BMX Stunt Team – Libro Credit Union Thrill Zone. Presented by Ken Lapain & Sons

8:00PM – Presentation of Citizen of the Year Award. Presented by the Essex Rotary Club, Heritage Essex Inc., and Essex Knights of Columbus – Libro Credit Union Main Stage

8:15PM – GREEN RIVER REVIVAL a tribute to CCR and JOHN FOGARTY – Libro Credit Union Main Stage

9:30PM to 1:00AM – DJ RYE – Molson Coors Bavarian Entertainment Gardens

10:05PM – Annual Festival Fireworks presented by: COUNTRYSIDE CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP, KEN KNAPP FORD, JEFF SMITH COUNTY CHEVROLET CHEVROLET

*Rain Date*Sunday, July 9th*

SUNDAY, JULY 9th

8:30AM – 38th year of the Interdenominational Church Service – Sadler’s Pond –

10:00AM to 4:00PM – Train puzzles and train movies at Essex Railway Station. Presented by Heritage Essex Inc.

NOON – Fairgrounds Open

NOON to 6:00PM – World’s Finest Shows Midway

NOON to 6:00PM – Sutton Creek Golf Club & The Fort Fun Centre – Kids Zone

12:30PM – Horseshoe Tournament – Molson Coors Bavarian Entertainment Gardens (Registration 11:30AM). For more information, call Kinger at the Essex Legion (519) 776-8247.

1:00PM to 5:00PM – Pony Rides (included in admission into fairgrounds; subject to availability) – Sponsored by the Royal Bank – Essex

1:00PM – Craz-E-Crew Extreme BMX Stunt Team – Libro Credit Union Thrill Zone. Presented by Ken Lapain & Sons

1:30PM – Kingsport Environmental presents Birds of Prey: An interactive bird show for all ages – Long & McQuade Performance Stage

2:00PM – Enchanted Adventure Parties: Bringing fairy tale magic, creativity and heroic adventure into your little one’s day – Long & McQuade Performance Stage

2:00PM – Tribute to the BLUES BROTHERS – Libro Credit Union Main Stage

2:30PM – Craz-E-Crew Extreme BMX Stunt Team – Libro Credit Union Thrill Zone. Presented by Ken Lapain & Sons

3:00PM – Classic Championship Wrestling

3:00PM – BRITISH BEAT 66 (Variety – British Classic Rock) – Libro Credit Union Main Stage

4:00PM – Kingsport Environmental presents Birds of Prey: An interactive bird show for all ages – Long & McQuade Performance Stage

4:30PM – Craz-E-Crew Extreme BMX Stunt Team – Libro Credit Union Thrill Zone. Presented by Ken Lapain & Sons

5:00PM – THE LIVERPOOL 4: Tribute to THE BEATLES – Libro Credit Union Main Stage

6:00PM – Festival Park Closed