Community Living Essex County hosts annual AGM and awards ceremony

by Adam Gault

Looking to continue to build upon their philosophy of inspiring possibilities and real change, staff members at Community Living Essex County held the 56th annual meeting and awards presentation at the Ciociaro Club in Oldcastle on Tuesday, June 20. The event was held to honour those who continue to overcome obstacles and make a positive impact in all areas of their community.

The Bruce Crozier Inspiring Possibilities Memorial Award is awarded to an individual who can keep moving forward and inspire others, despite sometimes facing many obstacles.

Living up to all those values and more, Celine Labrecque was named the sixth annual recipient of the award named for the late Essex MPP.

Labrecque was born with very complex challenges and experienced difficulties with speech and coordination. Not letting that slow her down in the slightest, she is now a top-ranked Special Olympian in Women’s Rhythmic Gymnastics and an honorary member of the Windsor Police Service. She also excels at public speaking, and has delivered many inspiring speeches.

The Jeremy Hart Memorial Bursary shares its namesake with a late member of Community Living Essex County. Jeremy had hoped to continue his education and find employment, but unfortunately passed away suddenly in 2012. The award is giving in support with his family to an individual looking to fulfill those dreams.

This year’s recipient, Kyle Girardin, had worked closely with Jeremy and exemplified his outstanding work ethic. Girardin looks to complete his education and pursue a career in landscaping.

The Kevin McMullan Memorial Award is new for 2017. It was given to an employee of Community Living Essex County who upholds the character and values of the late Kevin McMullan, who passed away last year. Jackie Burney received the award for consistently going above and beyond and exemplifying McMullan’s passion and attitude. McMullan’s wife, Dawn, and daughter, Chelsea, presented the award.

Lorne Rocheleau, the special education coordinator for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, received the Community Inclusion Award. He was recognized for his long-time devotion to the development of a welcoming and accessible community.

Four individuals who’ve demonstrated strong community involvement and received support from Community Living Essex County were presented with Outstanding Achievement Awards for efforts in each of their respective areas.

The North area recipient, Kelly Thibert, knows the importance of a job well done as an outgoing employee of her local Tim Hortons. She is involved in many social groups and stays connected to her family.

The South area recipient, Amber Reekie, is a caring and committed volunteer with Meals on Wheels. She is also involved as a volunteer with the Windsor Essex County Humane Society and knitts sweaters for newborn babies.

The West area recipient, Alvin Matte, demonstrates the power of positivity daily with one thumb up. He’s active with the Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association and the New Day group.

The Central area recipient, Paul Janisse, embodies creativity and dedication. He works three jobs with the Essex Legion, the AllProtex Fire and Safety Company, and his own DJ business. His passion for music helps him stay engaged in the community.

The Community Living Essex County Board for the 2017-2018 year will consist of Ron Giofu as President, Robert Tomek as 1st Vice President, Sue Desjarlins as 2nd Vice President, Erika Davidson as Treasurer, Diane Bourbeau as Past President, Diane Powers, Scott Pratt, Mike Siblani, Chad Sutherland. New directors will be Ray Renaud and Michelle Mastellotto.

