Canada’s 150th celebrated in Harrow

by Adam Gault

The skies cleared and the sun shined as people gathered to celebrate Canada’s 150 birthday at the Harrow Fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

Members of the Harrow Chamber of Commerce took the reigns on organizing the community and local business-driven event, which promised to be a strong contender for best party of the last century-and-a-half. The event featured games, food, and plenty of live entertainment.

Despite some shaky looking clouds earlier in the day, the weather was absolutely beautiful by the time the party got under way at 4 p.m.

Spencer for Hire took to the stage at 5 p.m. to rock the crowd as the many in attendance took full advantage of the complimentary barbecue and delicious refreshments, while the kids got their energy out on the inflatable slides, at the face painting stations, and at the bean bag toss.

Local history could not be forgotten on the day celebrating 150 years of Canadian Confederation.

Members of the Harrow Early Immigrant and Research Society (HEIRS) and costumed volunteers from the John R. Park Homestead were on hand to talk about the area’s strong connections to early Canadian history.

As the fireworks got underway after 10 p.m., many took time to reflect on the past 150 years and all the trials and tribulations, the good and bad, which has brought the nation to its current point.

Many could think to the future, and be proud of the nation that has been laid forth for future generation. A nation that can host celebrations like these, that are free and welcoming for all.

Happy Canada Day. Here’s to another 150 years to come.