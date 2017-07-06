“O’Canada-Focusing on what matters”

Negativity and drama can sometimes deter us from focusing on the important stuff. The old saying can ring true, misery enjoys company.

Over the Canada Day weekend, I had some time to reflect on what is truly important for a few different, yet equally special, reasons.

Sometimes we may forget how great it is to live in Canada amidst political disagreement. It seems there are many political moves many are unhappy with in the last several years, and the high cost of living with many finding it difficult to secure decent paying, meaningful employment can cause tension and resentment. But, leading up to the Canada Day weekend, I witnessed many individuals coming together to celebrate what it means to them to be Canadian; and the really great thing about that is those reasons are unique to each of us.

To me, what I love is the reputation we have as Canadians; that universal thought about how polite we all are.

I try to be that person who opens doors for others, allows others with just a few items to cut in front of me in line at the grocery store, or being patient with others when I am feeling agitated. I also love the freedom we all enjoy (thanks to our veterans, who fought for our security and my ability to vote, not only as a woman but as a democratic right). That freedom also allows me to make my own choices and voice my opinion every day and through this column every week.

Having the right to say what I feel I need to say is something I take very seriously and think about often.

Over the weekend, I also had the privilege to celebrate my Meme’s 90th birthday with extended family. It is always great to re-connect with the loved ones we never seem to see as much as we might like.

I love listening in on my Meme’s and my Nana’s stories. The time in which they grew up was vastly different than the era in which I experienced my youth. And, of course, my era was very different than the era in which youth are growing up today.

Any way we look at it, and watch the generations evolve into their own, we are all living in a pretty great place, and we are all leaving our mark here.

I think sometimes we forget, or do not quite realize, just how much impact we can all make as a single individual.