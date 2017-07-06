25th Anniversary of Arts at the Marina celebrated

by Adam Gault

Canada Day wasn’t the only long-standing event held this past weekend. Organizers of the Arts at the Marina hosted the 25th anniversary event at the Leamington Municipal Marina.

For more than a quarter century, the weekend-long Arts at the Marina has been a wonderful way for many local artists to showcase their work.

The event featured dozens of artists displaying a unique variety of artwork spread out across the picturesque waterfront and park grounds, as well as live music, children’s activities, food, and refreshments.

Arts at the Marina is a tradition for many families, and the event’s volunteers and staff remain committed to the show’s strong historical reputation of providing an authentic arts and crafts show, and one of the few events of its kind locally to provide free admission.

One local mother and daughter team is part of that family tradition. Kathy and Carolyn Hardy have been involved in Arts at the Marina for years as well as many other arts exhibits in Essex County.

Kathy’s (the mother) painted works focus on many aquatic and beach-related scenes, and incorporate beach glass into remarkable 3D elements within the scenes.

Daughter, Carolyn’s, works features a much more surrealist style, which makes use of “upcycling,” the process of recycling materials in an artistic way. For example, she used driftwood from Lake Erie as the canvass for her works.

“Upcycling is like recycling for the millennial generation,” Carolyn said. “It’s something we can do together as a family.”

In keeping with the upcycling inspired Great Lakes theme, many other artists at the festival had incorporated similar materials into their art, including stones, shells, wood, and other materials collected from Lake Erie.

With a greater creative emphasis on the materials themselves then ever before, one can only imagine what the next 25 years of Arts at the Marina will bring to the local arts scene.