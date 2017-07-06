Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association receives accessibility grant

by Adam Gault

The Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association (WETRA) continues to make great strides in improving accessibility for the more than 200 clients, and its large list of volunteers, who make use of the facility each and every week.

In conjunction with internal fundraising and funding from the Ontario 150 Community Capital Program through the Ontario Trillium Foundation, the facility was able to add 14 thousand square feet of paved parking spaces for more accessible parking.

Many clients of WETRA are dependent on mobility devices, and the previous gravel-only parking lot made navigating the entrance of the facility challenging, especially during the high traffic drop-off and pickup times.

Becky Mills, Executive Director for WETRA, explained the new improvements will help to address on-going accessibility issues and have brought about much excitement within the organization.

“They (the clients) haven’t been able to use it yet, as we were waiting to have it filled in, so everybody’s very excited. It’s brand new,” Mills said.

The current WETRA facility opened on North Malden Road in 2011, and since that time, the organization has taken continuous steps to improve the facility and the experience for clients. The paving of parking spaces near the entrance may seem like a minor improvement to many, but makes a world of difference for the clients and their families.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation provided $26,000 towards the project, and presented WETRA with a commemorative Ontario 150 plaque to recognize the improvements as part of the Ontario 150 Community Capitol Program, a one-time funding initiative to improve community facilities and recreation centres where Ontarians come together to celebrate, explore, learn, and support one another.

WETRA was founded in Essex County in 1963 by Dr. Elmer Butt after he had travelled to England and observed horses being used for therapy with physically challenged children. Today, WETRA is committed to improving the quality of life of persons with physical, mental, and emotional challenges through equine-related therapy.