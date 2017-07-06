Big Bike pedaled through Essex for Heart and Stroke

by Sylene Argent

Every year, representatives of the Heart and Stroke Foundation bring the Big Bike to area communities as a major fundraiser. The Windsor-Essex campaign began at the end of May, and ended on the evening of Tuesday, June 27 in Essex Centre.

It was hoped $140,000 would be raised in the Windsor-Essex County area. Last year’s campaign raised $160,000, exceeding that goal.

Brenda Noiles, Area Coordinator for the Big Bike and canvass programs, said due the generous support from the community and the Big Bike teams, it looks as though this year will reach that goal.

Noiles said the Big Bike event is raising funds for Canadian-based research, for education, and for after care.

Every year, the Big Bike campaign’s proceeds are focused on something different. This year, the funds will be directed toward younger individuals who have had a heart attack or a stroke, and looking at why this is happening.

“We’re having survivors younger and younger,” she commented. “Stats today show kids today won’t out-live their parents.”

Part of the education component will forward information that heart attacks and stoke present themselves differently for woman than they do men, she noted.

In addition to raising funds and awareness for the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the event is also a great teambuilding activity that organizations, businesses, and municipal staff/representatives can do.

In Essex, members of Community Living Essex County rode the Big Bike in the afternoon. In the evening, staff from Libro Credit Union pedaled the bike around Essex Centre. Leading up to the event, Libro reps hosted a barbecue to fundraise for the Big Bike campaign, raising around $400. They were able to donate a total of $2586 to the cause.