High ratings for Essex County OPP

submitted to EFP

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released this week to their five Police Service Boards, the results of their 2017 Community Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which is undertaken once every three years, is a tool for gathering public opinion on policing issues, perceptions of crime and ratings of OPP service delivery. A commercial research company was contracted to gather data from residents in all West Region OPP Detachments and was conducted between January and March of 2017.

Essex County OPP led all detachments in West Region in categories such as, Visibility in the Community, Visibility on the Highways, Involvement in the Community, Ability to Solve Local Problems and Overall Satisfaction. Community Safety was ranked at 98.5 % of respondents feeling safe in their community.

Issues such as property crime, drug/substance abuse, nuisance activities and domestic violence were noted as concerns within the communities. Safety on our highways, trails and waterways remain a priority with area residents. Speeders, Impaired Driving, Aggressive Driving, Distracted Driving, and Improper Seatbelt Usage continue to be addressed throughout Essex County. The loss of life or injury to those using our highways, trails, and waterways is unacceptable, which is why our members remain highly visible from both an enforcement and education perspective.

Essex County OPP members were given a 97% rating by the public in their communities as being approachable and friendly and an overall satisfaction level 96.9% of the quality of policing services provided.

OPP Essex County Detachment Commander Glenn Miller is proud of his members and staff that help to ensure safe and secure communities in Essex County.

“A large part of our success has been our ability to deliver proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Essex County is not only recognized as the largest and busiest OPP Detachment in the Province but instrumental in advancing community based initiatives such as Project Safe Trade, the 2016 Amethyst Award winning Mental Health Response Team, combatting Human Trafficking and Youth At-Risk. Our successes are truly community successes and our promise as an organization is to continually earn the confidence of all citizens and our visitors.

The reduction in violent crime, property crime offences, the illegal use and distribution of illicit drugs including Opioids and reducing victimization from cyber and or technology enabled crime are relevant challenges that we deal with daily. Our partnership base is expansive and these relationships remain significant to our success. A survey can perhaps be viewed as a moment in time captured, but it is representative of the communities we police.