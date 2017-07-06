Canada’s 150 celebrated in Woodslee

by Garrett Fodor

The rainy forecast from days prior did not dampen the celebrations the Town of Lakeshore had planned for Canada’s 150th birthday.

On Saturday, Lakeshore welcomed residents to their newly renovated Millen Centre Park in the heart of Woodslee for Canada 150 festivities. The day kicked off with a parade through Woodslee starting at 4 p.m.

The parade attracted hundreds of residents, who lined the streets from Woodslee United Church to Millen Park. Floats and cars paraded through with cheering and excitement running through the streets of Woodslee from residents and those in the parade.

Lakeshore Councillor Dan Diemer said the event started to be planned in January, when a committee was formed of 19 people.

“We tried to stay with local talent,” Diemer said. “We had lots of things for people to do. We had great bands playing, horse entertainment, a dog show going on, and bubble soccer. There was something fun for everyone.”

With roads blocked off, residents flocked to the small community after having parked on the shoulders of roads for several blocks. For local residents living by the park, it was a parade of pedestrians walking to the festivities, and they were deck out in red and white clothing and face paint.

“I think everybody was trying to get their piece of it,” Diemer said. “We have got to promote the Canada 150, which is a very special year, and hopefully everybody took part in it.”

While it rained sporadically leading up to Saturday, Diemer said the event had perfect weather. With no threats of showers or clouds in the sky, it was a bonus to those who were performing at the festivities.

The Town of Lakeshore hopes to continue the Canada 150 celebrations for years to come as Maple Tree saplings were handed out at the event.