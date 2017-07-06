Mosquito Major Yellow Jackets win tournament

submitted to EFP

On June 23rd the Essex Yellow Jackets Mosquito Major team traveled to LaSalle for the Ralph Hall/Jack McCart Classic, hosted by the LaSalle Titans.

On the Friday night, Essex played the Tecumseh major team and squeaked out an 8-7 win with Matthew Zuech hitting the game winning solo home run. Nash Driedger’s solid defensive play earned him the game MVP.

Saturday brought an early morning game against Leamington and the Yellow Jacket gloves were cold as they dropped a 15-11 decision. Bradley Colenutt stepped in and pitched well, to keep the game close when needed, and was awarded game MVP.

Essex played Brantford in game three. Combined with solid defensive play, the Yellow Jacket bats came alive for a mercied 18-3 game against the Red Sox. Matthew Zuech was awarded MVP for the game.

Sunday was a rematch of Friday’s closely contested game against Tecumseh. This time it wasn’t near as close as Essex won 20-7 to move on to the championship game with a rematch against Leamington Lakers. Mitchell Pye pitched well and was named game MVP.

The Yellow Jackets players came out swinging in the championship final and and took the lead right from the start.

Matthew Zuech cleared the Turtle Club wall for his, and his team’s, first over the fence home run. Touch em all!

The Yellow Jackets led by six in the seventh inning before surrendering five runs and loading the bases with two outs. Essex parents and players took a deep breath as Brendan Byrne came in to get the final out – a four pitch strikeout to close out the game. Matthew Zuech was awarded MVP, yet again, for his epic home run.

While MVP’s are named in tournaments, make no mistake, this was a total team effort. Game to game, a new player stepped up and contributed to the team’s success.

We thank LaSalle Titans for a great tournament, the team sponsor CIBC, as well as all parents for their support.

The Essex Yellow Jackets Mosquito Major team consists of: Kage Bildfell, Brendan Byrne, Braydon Chittle, Bradley Colenutt, Nash Driedger, Dillon Huntley, Matt Mactier, Freddie McCroy, Blain Mulcaster, Mitchell Pye, Ryan Whittaker, and Matthew Zuech.