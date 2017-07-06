The future is now for Essex District High School grads

by Sylene Argent

Whether plans are to upgrade course grades, enter the work force, or continue education at a post-secondary institution, graduating high school is an exciting time. For the students in the Essex District High School graduating class of 2017, reaching future goals just became one step closer as they were handed their secondary school diplomas at the 132nd annual convocation hosted inside the school gym last Thursday evening.

It is often said the four years spent in high school will be the best time of one’s life. EDHS graduate Brandon Benoit was selected to present the Class of 2017 valedictorian address to launch his high school peers off into their futures on the right foot and sum up what high school life was like over the past four years.

He first humorously thanked his school peers for selecting him to be the valedictorian. “As bad of a decision as that was, I don’t know if this is more of an honour than terror that I have been given the job summing up the last few years of high school in a few minutes, but I’ll do my best.”

Benoit thanked the teachers who “put up with us every day” and guidance counsellors for ensuring they all had enough credits to graduate. He also thanked parents for their stern encouragement in making sure their teens studied, though he joked when they thought their kids were studying into the wee hours of the morning, they were really learning fidget spinner tricks.

“Looking back to grade nine, high school seemed like a horrible place,” he said, explaining there were many new people to meet, but every day was spent with those classmates over the next four years and friendships were formed.

All of the students, after they walk off the stage with their diplomas, will go into different directions. “We can’t lose the people we grew up with,” Benoit encouraged.

Each of the graduates had something unique that made high school fun for them, he said. Though the time spent at EDHS has been jammed-packed, the graduates will all soon wonder where the time went.

“One day, we will sit back on a Saturday night, drinking a cold one with the boys, trading stories about how much fun high school really was. But, here we are now, finishing grade 12…It is funny how we are old enough to plan our own future, but at the same time, not old enough to go to the washroom when you want or show a little shoulder,” he joked.

“We are all grown up,” he said, adding many of his class peers will be moving out and moving on to school or work. “We spend so much time waiting to grow up, but here it is. Just because we are going to have to start adulting, doesn’t mean we have to stop having fun like kids.”

He sent his classmates off with a few words of advice. “Sleep more than you study, study more than you party, and party as much as you can.”

Many of the student, through the hard work they committed to their studies over the past several years, received bursaries or scholarships that will help contribute to postsecondary degrees or diplomas. Some of the scholarships offered students as much as $10,000.