Voice of Experience – A beaver story

by Evelyn Couch

When I was living on the farm near Cottam, a beaver decided to live in the stream that was at the edge of the farm. He knew how to cut a tree with his strong front teeth. We could see how it gnawed around the standing tree on all sides until it fell over. Then he dragged it to where he wanted to build a dam across the river. It was so strong it was possible to walk on it to cross the river.

Obviously, the animal used that wide tail to pack the mud around the tree.

It was not long until the municipal officials became aware of the dam and thought it would cause flooding in the community, so they brought in the machine that would tear out the beaver dam.

The poor creature tried to rebuild it, but eventually gave up and left us wondering what became of the beaver.