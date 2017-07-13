Howling at the Moon – “Learning about yourself through others”

by Sylene Argent

It is so easy to harbour negative thoughts when one thinks about one’s self. Many of us see the worst versions of ourselves when we look into that proverbial mirror, yet what others can see can be vastly different.

The more we challenge ourselves and open ourselves up to new experiences, the more we learn about the person we are.

The status quo can’t always be the norm. Sometimes life can throw us through hoops and over hurdles, and we need to be prepared for that. Only, we can never be prepared for the unknown, and we certainly can’t always be on alert for something to go off course as that would be exhausting. To worry excessively about a tiny possibility in the future can be a huge waste of time when we can enjoy the moment instead.

Complacency is boring.

The more we live, the more we learn about ourselves. And, guess what, when those challenges appear in our lives, we are not always going to handle them perfectly. The good news is, in my opinion, our character is defined by how we handle those tough situations and those mistakes we will make in trying to steady the course.

Life has so much to teach, and we can learn every day if we are open to it, but sometimes we forget to stop and recognize the evolution of our character. We change every day as we navigate through the twist and turns sent our way.

I always felt the best motto any one person could have was be true to yourself. And yet, that can be a really tricky thing to accomplish when we are also told we need to compromise for others too.

How can one be true to one’s self when one has to compromise? I suppose the foundation of each of our individual characters determines how we can each approach achieving that balance.

Being a human sure can be tricky.

I suppose the two things we need to keep in mind when life gets hectic and challenging is to handle every situation with respect for one’s self and others, and to go about it with dignity.

Throughout our lives, people will come and go. Even if I have an undesirable experience with someone for whatever reason, I like to turn that negative into a positive. However I handled that situation teaches me about myself and gives me the life experience to handle other tricky situations in the future.