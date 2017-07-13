Opinion – Pride and tradition make Canada strong

by Fred Groves

Over the past few weeks, my colleagues here at the Essex Free Press have allowed me the opportunity to voice my opinion on what I feel to be a need for change-the Essex Town Council.

I have been met with a lot of positive reaction from these and it seems that other than the Deputy Mayor, no one is telling me my views are wrong, at least not that I have heard.

Anyway, this week I want to veer away from that subject and tell you how I celebrated the Canada Day weekend during my holidays away from town.

Every once in a while, I am fortunate to meet up with my younger brother, Dave. He moved away from Essex when he was just out of his teens to join the Canadian Armed Forces, like our father, joining the Air Force.

Warrant Officer David Groves retired a couple of years back, after nearly 30 years service to our Country that had him travel the world and defend our great nation. To say the least, I am very proud of his accomplishments.

The day before Canada Day, he and I drove over to Collingwood where we spent some time with our uncle, Ryerson Picot. Uncle Rye is 92, still lives on his own, and drives. Last year he went zip-lining in Vegas.

He is a remarkable individual, who also served our country. In World War II, he was in a tank that helped liberate Holland and had lots of stories to tell us.

Our uncle was a master craftsman, building and designing award-winning furniture for 44 years. During that time, he had two passions-skiing and square dancing.

Leaving his driveway, he gave his two nephews the thumbs up and a huge smile. He left me with two very good pieces of advice. One, keep moving, don’t sit still. He had a short walk that morning, a mile-and-a-half. The other tip was find a passion. Whether it be skiing, or riding a bike, gardening or in my case, writing, embrace something and call it your own.

On Canada Day after I left Dave’s house, I made a point to stop in the village of Port Burwell, which is over by London. The reason for this excursion is I wanted to see and tour the submarine that is there, the HMCS Ojibwa.

If you are into history, especially naval history, I suggest touring this sub. You won’t be disappointed.

Port Burwell was a busy place on Canada Day with a parade, music, lots of good eats, and everyone and everything decked out in red and white.

Pride and tradition seemed to be the theme of Canada’s 150th. That, and appreciating what we have, including the ability to stand up and speak; or in my case, write our opinions.

I hope that we never lose that, whether it be in the near future or the next 150 years. I also hope that there are always people like my brother Dave and my Uncle Rye who are there to make sure we have it.