Up a Creek – Being rude just for the sake of being hurtful

by Jessica Azar

Every child and adult has experienced bullying or have bullied someone, even if it was unintentional. I have been hurt a few (okay, more than a few) times by a bully. However, I was raised to understand the bully.

By “understand the bully,” I don’t mean accept the bad behaviour. I mean that all bullies, children or adults, have deeper insecurities that are usually the cause of their hurtful behaviour. Being aware of that can make things a lot easier when you know you’re in the better position. Yes, even as the victim.

Yeah sure, I’ve had my fair share of tears and days ruined from these culprits. But, I can honestly say I can go home, lay my head down at night with a clean conscience, and sleep just fine. I have my own insecurities, but never have they been so bad that I’ve thought to make others feel ‘less than’ to try to fill a void inside of me. That sounds exhausting.

There is room for development with children who are bullying. There is a time for us to build them up and educate them on accepting themselves, so they can also accept others. Teach them that everyone is different, but we all have feelings, and that is a beautiful thing. We can teach our children to stand up for those who can’t protect themselves, to lend a hand, or to sit with a lonely child in class.

Adult bullying is a whole different beast. There is way too much of it going on today with social media. Internet trolling, comment sections in media-based platforms, chat rooms, it can be horrible. How did we get here? How are people so angry? What are they so angry about that they feel they need to expel their anger onto another human being? Do they really feel like that is a good idea? How bad about themselves must they feel? Why are they being rude for just the sake of being hurtful?

At the newspaper, we come across a few bullies every once in a while. Most of the time, the arguments being made are so outlandish that we can understand it’s not us, it’s them. To call a place of business or go into an office with so much anger over something, on the grand scale – so small, takes up so much time and energy for everyone involved.

All of that time, energy, and passion could be harnessed into something positive, such as volunteering with the local clubs and committees or planning a fundraiser for area food banks.

Can’t we all try to raise each other up? A smile, a wave, a thumbs-up every now and then, never hurts. And, who doesn’t want to sleep a little bit better at night, right?