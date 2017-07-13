Grant will help historical society continue Canada Day celebrations

by Sylene Argent

Thanks to a Canada 150 grant, The Maidstone and Area Historical Society will be able to partner with Fort Malden and the Town of Amherstburg to host an event that will allow the community to continue to celebrate Canada’s history.

On the weekend of September 30 and October 1, The Maidstone and Area Historical Society, which operates the Maidstone Bicentennial Museum, will host the Rendezvous 2017-Voyageurs & Fur Trade Encampment at the Fort Malden National Historic Site.

Maidstone Bicentennial Museum Curator Victoria Beaulieu explained the grant was great news as the Society has wanted to host an event like this for quite some time. The Museum houses classes for youth that focuses on voyageur history and also a reenactment group for all ages.

Beaulieu said the representatives of the Maidstone and Area Historical Society and Fort Malden have had a great working relationship in the past as both groups are supportive of each other’s events.

This event is thanks to a Canada 150 grant through the partnerships of the WindsorEssex Community Foundation, Community Foundations of Canada, and the Canadian Government. Beaulieu explained the Town of Amherstburg helped with the application.

Lisa Kolody, Executive Director of the WindsorEssex Community Foundation, said the event application fit perfectly with the grant’s purpose of engaging the community and celebrating the nation’s 150th birthday. She said she is looking forward to the event that will exhibit authentic voyageur camps, historical storytellers, fiddlers, many historical demonstrations, archery, and canoe races.

Visit the Maidstone and Area Historical Society on Facebook for more details.