Exchange students enjoy Fun Fest

by Sylene Argent

The festivities planned for the 30th annual Essex Fun Fest were not just celebrated by local residents. Through a Lion’s Club exchange student program, Jeroen Kortekaas of the Netherlands and Michael Rogan of Northern Ireland kicked-off their 10-day stay in Essex at the local Festival.

Both exchange students said that they were enjoying their time in Canada. Both students enrolled in the exchange program after hearing it was a great experience for others.

The duo will move on to spend nine days in London and more time at camp before returning to their home countries.