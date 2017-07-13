Fun Fest royalty crowned

by Sylene Argent

The red carpet was certainly rolled out to welcome the contestants in this year’s Essex Fun Fest Prince and Princess Youth Talent Showcase.

This event allows youth, aged four to 9-years old, an opportunity to show off some of the artistic skills they are developing, such as singing, music-playing, dancing, or performing a short skit, not only before a crowd, but before three judges tasked with the difficult job of having to select the top entrants.

The three judges allowed the youth to first perform, then asked them a variety of questions about themselves. The youth were also assessed on audience acceptance.

During the question period, two of the participants hilariously told Essex Mayor Ron McDermott, who volunteered to be a judge, they wanted a sidewalk in front of their home when he asked if there was a wish he could grant them, what would it be.

After deliberation, all the contestants, seven girls and one boy, were thanked for their participation and encouraged to continue practising. The judges selected Scotlynn based on her performance, as the first place contestant. Ella earned second place and Bentley, who rapped the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle theme song in costume, came in third.

The top three participants earned a plaque for their accomplishments. All of the contestants earned an all-day Essex Fun Fest pass in appreciation for their participation.