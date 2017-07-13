Sports Roundup – EMBA 60th is this Saturday

by Fred Groves

The Essex Minor Baseball Association (EMBA) will celebrate its 60th Anniversary on Saturday at the ball parks in Essex Centre.

Among the activities on the day will be a visit from the Detroit Tigers mascot PAWS, a pitching clinic by former Tigers’ World Series champion, Dave Rozema, and at the dinner in the evening, Hockey Night in Canada Executive Producer and former Essex resident Ralph Mellanby will be the guest speaker.

• Citing rising costs, Skate Essex, the local figure skating club, will not be operating this year. According to club officials, they are not disbanding but taking a year off to regroup.

• Congratulations to Kyle Spearing who golfs out of Sutton Creek in Essex. He recently won a gold medal at the Special Olympics North American golf championships held in Seattle, Washington.

• The Essex Senior Yellowjackets are scheduled to travel to Cullen Field on Saturday to take on the Tecumseh GG 35 plus team. The next day at 6 p.m., they will host the Woodslee Junior Orioles at the Gaye Queen Memorial Diamond.

• Essex’s Brandon Revenberg and the Hamilton Ti-Cats are 0-2 in the Canadian Football League following a 37-20 loss to Saskatchewan.

• Still with football, Essex’s Glen Mills is the Head Coach once again of Team Ontario at the Canada Cup in Nova Scotia. Team Ontario edged the hosts 17-16 in their opening game to advance to the semi-round against Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

• At the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Ottawa on Sunday, EDHS grad Kelsey Balkwill just missed winning a medal in the 400m hurdles. She was fourth with a quick time of 57.65.

• It was a good pay day for William Leon as his Njs Trick Pistol was second in the third race at Dresden Raceway on Sunday and Ideal Fantasy was third in the fifth. Tom Bain’s Big Bad Carly won the sixth.

If you have anything for the sports roundup, please contact Fred Groves at FredGrovesgrover54@hotmail.com.