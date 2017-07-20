Howling at the Moon – The right to an opinion and the responsibility of those words

by Sylene Argent

I take great pride in being able to ramble on in this comment section every week, and every day with my voice. The freedom to express my opinion is something I hold very dear, and I know who to thank, our veterans, for fighting and sacrificing for our right to do just that.

I think it is great when others send in their Letters to the Editor, those submitted pieces can sure get a conversation flowing, especially around a specific topic that may be the subject to many different opinions.

When we listen to each other, as hard as that may be sometimes, we learn something; even if that something is what not to do.

We have all had different experiences in our lives. We all have different perspectives. And, guess what, as much as we all want to be correct or the one in the right, no opinion is perfect.

There is something about the delivery of that opinion, however, that is just as important as the words written or said. If we, in our anger or vigorous passion, use a lot of “descriptors” with the delivery of our message, we can lose the meaning of our point with our audience. We may have a very important message or suggestion to share, but when our words become too abrasive, we lose the majority of our audience and with it the potential to persuade.

No one is perfect at staying calm or removing a certain amount of passion or emotion from a message so it can be relatable to others. Some of us enjoy stirring the pot with our words, others like to be quick to their point and clear. There is, however, a time every so often when a good cage rattling is needed.

Sure, using those descriptors can catch the attention of others, and ignite a small segment of individuals who feel the same way, but I believe more often than not the many individuals stuck in the middle between the two sides of a debate would be turned off by that level of zeal.

Even though we have the right is to speak our minds, we should be mindful of how we present ourselves. We are, after all, responsible for the words we say or wright and how we deliver them. We are also responsible for our reaction to those with whom we do not agree.

Getting angry in those situations is easy for any of us, but again our reaction will likely be judged instead of the words we use. And, that does not just go for the things we vocalize publicly, but how we behave when we face conflict with a stranger on the street or with a loved one at home.

Fortunately, we have ways to make it up to others when we pass that line. We have all done it. We are only human, after all.