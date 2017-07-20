Letter to the Editor: Re: Sherry Bondy’s recent comments

Sherry Bondy. Thank you for the invitation to attend Essex Town Council meetings. But, the last time I was there, I tried to explain our situation on Thomas Street. Our Mayor interrupted me and said we are not here to argue. I had no idea I was.

Also, one of the children on Council explained to me if he could not have a street light in front of his house, I could not either. I believe he lives in the County.

Anyway, all this bickering back and forth has been going on for many years. It certainly cannot be all one person’s fault. Maybe it’s time for a new set of seat warmers.

Respectfully,

Paul King