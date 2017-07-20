Let’s Talk About – Did you know this about Canada?

by Evelyn Couch

Here are some amazing facts about Canada! You may have heard or read them before now, but I am presuming you have forgotten them.

The lowest temperature recorded was -81.4 F or C-63 in 1947. Residents in Churchill leave their cars unlocked when parked to allow an escape for pedestrians that might encounter a polar bear. The licence plates of the Northwest Territories are shaped like polar bears.

Canada has more lakes than the rest of the world lakes combined. The border between us and the United States is the longest international border in the world. We have the largest coastline. In Newfoundland, the Atlantic ocean sometimes freezes so the local people can skate and play hockey on it.

After the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War ll, Canada declared war on Japan before the United States did. Canada was the third country to have someone in space.