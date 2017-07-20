Essex Youth Centre open for the summer

by Sylene Argent

Student-staff members, set in place to mind the Essex Youth Centre (EYC) for the summer months, are excited to let area youth know the local facility, located in the basement of the Essex Recreation and Aquatics Centre, is open for the summer.

Post-secondary students Casslyn Heil, Brian Hatt, and Erika Curtis are on staff to keep the facility available for area high school-aged youth for the summer.

Heil noted the facility is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until August 18.

Already, the EYC summer staff members, all Essex District High School grads, said the EYC has been a busy place with youth looking for a safe place to hang out, socialize, and have fun.

In addition to having the facility open for area youth, utilizers can play video games, watch movies, play on the computers, socialize, and take advantage of the affordable menu there, the staff members noted. A few special programs are planned as well, including a beach day, a LAN Party, a board game night, and scary movie night.

In addition, two recent high school grads and EYC users Eric Curtis and Jacob Devaerh, are employed through the EYC for the Helping Hands program. The duo goes to local homes of seniors or those with special needs who require a little assistance around the house or yard.

The Helping Hands workers are pleased to be employed through the EYC, which has been a fun space for them to utilize through their high school careers. This employment helps them feel like they are giving back to the community, they noted. Those who fit the criteria may call the EYC at 519-776-9000 to learn more about the Helping Hands program.