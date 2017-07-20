British cars showcased at CTMHV

by Garrett Fodor

On Sunday, July 16, the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village (CTMHV) hosted its annual British car and motorcycle show, which gave area residents an opportunity to experience some of the automotive excitement that comes with living across the pond.

According to event organizer Mickey Moulder, there is no other event like this in the Windsor and Essex County area.

“It’s exclusive to British cars. It’s unique, and we don’t have a show like this in the area,” Moulder said. “It’s a nice show and it is always well attended.”

The event is an annual fundraiser for the CTMHV, which uses the money generated for its Children’s Education Program.

“Everyone of our shows, the proceeds go to the Children’s Education fund. We have about 12,000 students [who] come through here every year, a full-time teacher on staff, and this goes to pay for that.”

Moulder said this year’s event was successful and had around 100 cars at the show. The chance of showers held out for the duration of the show, giving spectators more time to enjoy the cars.

The CTMHV welcomes residents back to their grounds on July 28 for a celebration. There are 100 collector cars coming from Victoria, BC, and they are driving to St. John, NL and will be camping out at the CTMHV.

The event will run from 5-7 p.m. and is complete with live music. Food is available.