Sports Roundup – Friesen to join Lancers

by Fred Groves

Alex Friesen of Essex is returning home this fall to play hockey for the University of Windsor men’s hockey team, according to media reports.

Originally drafted into the OHL by the Kitchener Rangers, Friesen spent time with the Leamington Flyers before moving on to play with the Carleton Place Junior ‘A’ Canadians, where last season, he was second in team scoring with 47 points in 52 games, including 18 goals.

• Congratulations to coach Glen Mills of Essex and Team Ontario who won a bronze medal at the Football Canada Cup under-18 tournament in Nova Scotia. They beat Alberta 34-29.

• Still with football, Brandon Revenberg and the Hamilton Ti-Cats are still looking for their first CFL win of the year as they dropped a 41-26 decision to the B.C. Lions last Saturday.

• Essex District High School grad Kelsey Balkwill, who recently finished fourth at the Canadian Track and Field championships in the 400m hurdles, is heading to Taiwan on August 19-30 where she will represent Canada at the FISU University Games.

• From the baseball diamond, the Essex Senior Yellowjackets beat host Tecumseh 35plus on Saturday 8-6 to increase their ECSBL record to 4-7-0. The Junior Yellowjackets fell 10-5 to host Harrow Seniors last week.

• James Morgan had a goal in Game 2 of the Junior ‘B’ lacrosse playoff series for the Windsor Clippers against Orangeville.

• From the horse harness racing track in Dresden on Sunday, Essex’s Alma Jarvis saw her Zinfandart finish second in the eighth race. Racing returns to Leamington on August 6.

If you have anything for the sports roundup, please contact Fred Groves at FredGrovesgrover54@hotmail.com.